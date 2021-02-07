Voting in the City of Ada Municipal Primary and the Allen Schools Special Elections is Tuesday, February 9, and voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polling places. Any voter registered at an address within the Ada City Limits or the Allen School District may vote.
Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.
