Owl Creek Community Church will no longer be the polling place location for Precinct 620061. The voters assigned to that precinct will now vote at the Union Valley Baptist Church. This change does not affect any voters who are assigned to vote at the Stonewall Senior Nutrition Center.
Oak Avenue Baptist Church will remain the polling place for Precinct 620031. Voting will NOT return to the now completed Irving Community Center.
Please call 580-332-4534 for any questions or visit the State Election Board website for your voting information. The OK Voter Portal can be found at www.elections.ok.gov. The portal allows a voter to check his or her voter registration, view and print a sample ballot and get polling place information.
