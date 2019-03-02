Eighth-grade reading teacher named Byng Jr. High's top educator

An eighth-grade reading teacher at Byng Junior High School is the site’s top educator for the 2018-19 school year.
Miya Miller learned about the honor during a recent assembly at the school, she said in a phone interview Friday.
“Mr. Scroggins, my principal, spoke about it and then called me forward,” Miller said Friday. “And I was speechless and humbled.
“If you’re respected by professionals of that caliber, it’s a pretty big compliment. So it was humbling and definitely caught me off guard.”
Miller spent two years teaching elementary school — first in Latta and then in Dickson — then left the profession for about 10 years so she could be at home with her children. She returned to teaching in the 2012-13 school year and joined the staff at Byng Junior High.
Miller said she switched to teaching junior high students because she wanted to work for the Byng school system, and the eighth-grade reading position was one of the slots available. She also thought that teaching junior high would be a better fit for her personality.
“I definitely fell in love with this age group,” Miller said. “They’re kind of the tweeners, I feel like. They’re in between those sweet, innocent elementary (students), but then there’s a lot of opportunity for helping them realize potential and molding and those sorts of things.”
‘She is very deserving’
Byng Junior High Principal Paul Scroggins said Miller was a valuable asset to his staff.
“Her work ethic is exemplary, and she builds strong relationships with her students,” Scroggins said in an email to The Ada News. ““She is very deserving of this award.”
Along with Byng’s other site teachers of the year, Miller is eligible for selection as the top educator for the entire district. The winner of that competition will be announced at the end of the school year.
The district-wide teacher of the year will move on to the Oklahoma teacher of the year competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.