Oklahoma City — The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants announced its Educational Foundation selected eight accounting students from East Central University in Ada to receive scholarships.
The OSCPA student members who were selected to receive scholarships are:
Tylor Arnold of Pryor, Amber Elston of Ada, who was selected to receive the Beale Family Scholarship, Raechel Heard of Choctaw, Daniel Howard of Lone Grove, Bishesh Ranjit of Ada, Klayton Scott Sanders of Davis, Laney Thornton of Ada, and Abbie Winchester of Marietta, who was selected to receive the Rick Kells Memorial Scholarship.
The OSCPA Educational Foundation is the organization’s non-profit arm, intended to aid, develop and advance education and research relating to the study, teaching and practice of accountancy and related fields by promoting high standards of educational achievement. To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.oscpa.com/about/educational-foundation.
With more than 6,500 members in public practice, industry, government and education, the OSCPA is Oklahoma’s only statewide professional association of CPAs. Since 1918, the organization has continued to provide professional education, conduct quality reviews and promote and maintain high standards of integrity and competence within the accounting profession. Visit www.oscpa.com for information about joining the OSCPA, or www.KnowWhatCounts.org for a free CPA referral and 30-minute consultation.
