And then there were eight.
After last weekend’s basketball tournaments only eight area schools are standing. Three have punched a ticket to the State Tournament and five other are hoping to punch the same ticket this week in area tournament action.
Both the Vanoss Wolves and Lady Wolves are in search of the Class A title while the Roff Tigers are vying for the Class B top spot. In a rare setting, all the state tournament games will be played at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds beginning today.
The Vanoss girls and Roff boys will be playing on Wednesday while the Vanoss boys will play on Thursday. Roff boys will tangle with Tyrone at 11:30 a.m. The Vanoss girls will face off with Thomas Faye-Custer at 6:30 p.m., The Roff boys will tangle with Snyder at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The State Fairgrounds and the Oklahoma County Health Department have determined attendance numbers at the Jim Norick Arena, the site of OSSAA’s State Championship Wrestling and Basketball Tournaments, will be a 25% capacity for non-participants. A 25% capacity limit would be approximately 2,128 since no seating is allowed this year on the playing floor.
All ticketing for events at the Arena will be sold on-line through the Fairgrounds Ticket Office. No paper tickets will be sold on-site. In an effort to ensure each student participating may have representation in the crowd, OSSAA has modified its guidelines for events held at the Jim Norick Arena to the following
1. No OSSAA Playoff Passes will be honored for admission. Each participating school will receive administrator passes designated for each basketball game (four administrator passes for each participating school) or wrestling session (three administrator passes for each participating school.)
2. In basketball, the ticket price will be $5 per game. The arena will be cleared between each game.
3. Each participating school will receive a link to purchasing tickets set aside for your school. The number of tickets set aside for each participating school will be based on the number of athletes participating and spirit squads. School administration may choose with whom to share the link with the set aside tickets.
4. In basketball, a public link for electronic tickets will be made available on the Fairgrounds Ticket Office Site and the OSSAA website 24 hours prior to the quarterfinal games. For the Semi-Finals and Final games, the public link will open at the end of the second contest determining the participants for the game.
In other action this week, the Ada Lady Cougars and Byng Lady Pirates advanced to Class 4A Area Consolation games on Thursday at 6 p.m. Ada will travel to Coweta to face Inola while Byng travels to Shawnee to face Tecumseh.
In Class 2A, the Latta Lady Panthers are one win away from the state tournament. Latta will face Silo at 6 p.m. Friday in Chickasha. Also in Chickasha, the Stratford Bulldogs will face Hobart at 8 p.m. while the Stratford Lady Bulldogs tangle with Merritt at 6 p.m. both in the Area Consolation bracket.
