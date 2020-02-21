Educator Steve Spangler to host Science Museum workshop

Best-selling author and two-time Emmy Award-winning science educator Steve Spangler wants to help Oklahoma teachers supercharge their science classrooms.
Spangler will host “Xploration DIY Sci” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. The event is designed to be a one-day professional development experience for Oklahoma science teachers.
Ideal for pre-K to eighth-grade teachers, Spangler’s interactive “Everyday STEM” workshop features more than 30 engaging activities and identifies the connections between education concepts, hands-on experiences and real-world applications to help teachers make the most of their classroom time, organizers said in a press release.
“We’re excited to welcome Steve Spangler back to SMO for this extraordinary workshop experience,” Oklahoma Museum Network Director Eileen Castle said. “We’ll be up and moving, exploring new concepts, building connections between presentation strategy and curriculum, and of course, having a lot of fun from the moment we get started — Steve doesn’t do science any other way.”
First-come, first-served registration for the workshop is $25 and opened Monday on Science Museum Oklahoma’s website and over the phone at 405-602-3760. All paid participants will receive a $25 gift card to SMO’s gift shop, a take-home kit filled with experiment materials, a 65-page activity guide, science resources to use in their classrooms and museum admission thanks to the Oklahoma Museum Network funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation and Science Museum Oklahoma, organizers said in a press release.
Participants may also select a box lunch from the museum’s café at the time of registration for $10. Registrations are exclusively for classroom teachers and limited to one per transaction. No refunds are available after Feb. 26.
“There is not sit-and-watch to this training — teachers will leave energized and with engaging activities that they can share with their students immediately. Steve, a former classroom teacher himself, delivers teaching strategies that will inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers,” Castle said.
About Science Museum Oklahoma
Located at 2020 Remington Place in Oklahoma City, Science Museum Oklahoma is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Daily general admission is $16.95 for adults (ages 13-64) and $13.95 for children and seniors (ages 3-12 and 65 and older). Annual memberships begin at $105.
For more information about Steve Spangler, visit www.stevespangler.com.
For more information about teacher resources at Science Museum Oklahoma or to join the museum’s teacher email list, visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/omn/educators.
