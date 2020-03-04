Educator Spotlight: Craig Morris is in his second year at Washington Grade Center

Craig Morris has been teaching for five years, including two years teaching third grade at Washington Grade Center.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Morris said. “I wanted to work with children in early childhood. Interning, I spent some time in early childhood, and I really loved it. I’ve taught everything from kindergarten through third grade. I enjoy each one.
“I think it’s a rarity that students get to have a male teacher at that age,” Morris added.
Morris was nominated by Melissa Delozier.
“Exceptional leadership,” Delozier said. “Amazing connection and always willing to get the kids to step out of their comfort zone!”
Morris said the thing he loves most about teaching is simply the students.
“Every day, there is something amusing and exciting in their world,” Morris said. “I am 100% there for the students, to better them, to do the best I can.”
