Educator Spotlight: Becky Walker

For some, the word “educator” conjures up images of a teacher in a classroom, or maybe a professor in a lecture hall, each disseminating knowledge to a group of students gathered for that purpose. But for the parents of those who’ve passed through Becky Walker’s classroom, the word “educator” means something else. It means family.
Walker is an Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, assigned to Pontotoc County’s Extension Service office. She has earned the distinction of being named an OSU Extension Service Distinguished Educator — the highest award bestowed by the service. For more than 20 years, Walker has served generations of families through area 4-H programs, watching kids learn and grow to become parents themselves, then teaching the children of her former students the same lessons she taught their parents.
Walker has become an integral part of the fabric of this community through decades of service to a program that spans multiple school districts in multiple communities all around Ada.
In nominating Walker for this series, Amy Smith wrote, “I nominate Becky Walker, Pontotoc County Extension Educator for approximately 20 years, (for) assisting many school districts and home-educated youth, ‘in acquiring knowledge, developing life skills and forming attitudes that will enable them to become self-directed, productive and contributing members of society.’”
Smith speaks of the goals of the 4-H program — goals Walker has spent more than 20 years helping generations of children achieve.
“Extension work and 4-H are lifelong passions for me,” Walker said Thursday by email. “My family has always utilized the Extension Service for information and I’ve been a 4-H ‘member’ since I was nine years old. Being a county Extension Educator was always on my mind throughout college and once I completed a college internship in Arkansas overseeing five consecutive 4-H camps, I knew I could handle the demands and loved how it felt to watch youth learn and have fun.
“I just finished 22 years, but it seems like just yesterday that I began my career. I credit my success to my 4-H families, my family and my education at OSU. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the influence of the 4-H program.”
Watching her 4-H families grow, generation after generation, fuels Walker’s devotion to the program.
“It’s most rewarding to watch youth and adults grow as individuals over the course of several years,” she said. “I believe learning and growing is a lifetime process, and 4-H instills that in youth. You learn through the triumphs and defeats. You are not defined by the last thing you did, but rather, by how you react to it and your future responses to new challenges.”
Challenges are abundant in an era of budget cuts and scale-backs, but Walker still believes 4-H is a worthwhile cause, a beneficial program for today’s youth.
“I feel the greatest challenge I have is to really get people to see how much their kids can benefit from programs like 4-H,” Walker said. “It’s not only teaching basic life skills, but it is a community of caring adults that always want your child to be the best person that they can be, contribute to their communities and become a productive member of society.
“The other challenge is to allow kids to learn and grow in a safe environment without being overprotective. Let them explore, meet new people, learn, make mistakes, get messy, dirty and have a great time with whatever they are doing.”
After 22 years and counting, Walker is still reaching out to the community.
“I want people to know that the Extension Service and 4-H are amazing educational, hands-on learning resources for all of our citizens,” Walker said. “We have suffered a budget shortfall like many agencies, but we are still a viable and worthy service. We love to help individuals and families be the the best they can be on a daily basis.”
