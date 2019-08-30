LATTA — The Latta Board of Education considered several options for meeting the demand for more classroom space, such as building a new high school or expanding existing buildings, Superintendent Cliff Johnson said Tuesday.
But in the end, the school board decided that building a new elementary school was the best solution.
“Every time we looked at the recommendations of the committee, it came back that building the elementary school fills those recommendations better than any other plan,” Johnson said. “We can go through a checklist, and everything could be checked off by building a new elementary school.’
He said the district’s plan, which includes the new elementary school and other projects, would boost classroom space, improve security and traffic flow and provide more cafeteria space.
The school board hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday in the Latta Auditorium to discuss a proposed bond issue, which would provide funds for those projects. The meeting was designed to educate voters about the proposal, which will appear on the Sept. 10 ballot.
About
the bond issue
The number of students attending Latta schools has increased over the past 15 years, from about 688 children in 2004 to 915 at the end of last year, Johnson said. He added that the district currently has only one vacant classroom, and space for support services such as counseling and physical therapy is limited.
“We are currently using two unattached temporary buildings to provide four classrooms at the middle school,” Johnson said.
With voters’ approval, the district would issue about $16.96 million in bonds to finance the following projects:
• Construction of a new elementary school.
• Repairs to the existing elementary school roof.
• Building a new home for the agriculture program, which has outgrown its current building.
• Making safety upgrades to existing buildings.
• Creating new driveways and parking areas to improve traffic flow on campus.
The district would have 15 years to pay off the bond issue.
As a result of the bond issue, homeowners who live within the Latta school district would see their annual property tax bills rise by an estimated 12.8%, Johnson said.
“If taxes were $100 on your property, they’ll go up about 12.8 percent to $112.80,” he said. “If they were $500, $564. And if they were $1,000, they’d go up to $1,128.”
Johnson reminded people in the audience that Latta residents imagined a better future for their children 100 years ago, when they voted to build the district’s first high school. He said their vision, combined with continuing support from the community, made Latta schools successful.
“The opportunity now exists to begin to chart the course for the next 100 years of excellence at Latta schools,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.