ECU's Pogue Gallery to host Starrett exhibition

East Central University’s Pogue Gallery will host an exciting new fine arts exhibition by Courtney Starrett. Her exhibition will be available from August 20 through October 14.
A Gallery Talk and Closing Reception is planned for October 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Starrett is an associate professor in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University and co-owner of Plural Studios. She has previously been on faculty at Seton Hall University and Winthrop University, a visiting lecturer at SUNY-New Paltz, and had a one-year appointment with the Kendall College of Art and Design.
Starrett has presented her creative works and writings internationally. Her work is included in the permanent collection at the Museum of Contemporary Craft in Portland, Oregon, and the Mint Museum Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Starrett’s works have also been published in Leonardo, Metalsmith magazine, How Design magazine, Taiwan Craft magazine, Art Jewelry magazine, Cast: Art and Objects, two of the Lark Books 500 series, and featured on the cover of the August 2008 edition of Metalsmith’s “Exhibition in Print.” To learn more about the artist, visit www.courtneystarrett.com.
The Pogue Gallery occupies Room 169 of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU campus and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
