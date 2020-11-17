ECU's Pierson named chair of Great American Conference President's Council

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - The Great American Conference announced East Central University President Dr. Katricia Pierson as the league's new chair of its President's Council.
She will complete the term of Harding's Dr. Bruce McLarty, who announced his retirement last month. Additionally, the Council tabbed Arkansas Tech President Dr. Robin Bowen as its new Vice Chair.
"I am honored to serve as Chair of the GAC President's Council and uphold the league's mission of ensuring our student-athletes have the resources to develop physically, academically, and socially," said Dr. Pierson.
"Many great universities comprise the GAC, and I'm honored they asked me to serve as chair. I look forward to working with vice-chair, ATU President Robin Bowen, as we navigate sports during a pandemic."
Dr. Pierson, East Central's ninth president since March of 2017. She previously held the position of provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at ECU. Dr. Bowen has served as Arkansas Tech's president since July of 2014.
Pierson's term will run through the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.