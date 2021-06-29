Holly Jones is the Assistant Professor of Archeology and Cultural Resource Management at East Central University. She led a group of seven students on East Central’s first Archeological Field School in June. The group assembled students from ECU, the University of Oklahoma, and Missouri State University for three weeks of digging.
Field School is a required part of training for students planning on a career in the Cultural Resource Management field, and now the university can offer this to students that are part of the degree program.
Jones pooled resources with the Chickasaw Nation and the ECU Director of Native American Studies, Dr. Scott Ketchum, in discussing a location for the unearthing.
This undisclosed location is believed to hold significant pre-Caddoan remnants within its grounds and are assumed to be thousands of years old.
“We have been learning about the human past by examining and trying to identify an archeological site, learning about artifacts and objects of human manufacture. We’ve been digging in the dirt, and in the heat,” said Jones in an interview last Tuesday.
“We have found both what we call pre-contact and post contact material,” added Jones, in reference to tools and similar items found.
The findings are time transgressive. Pre-contact–or pre-Caddoan–refers to the time prior to the European’s colonization of the Indigenous peoples who already lived here, and post contact refers to the period after colonization. Archeologist often refer to those periods as historic and pre-historic. It is undisclosed how many artifacts were found at this time, although in only their second week of digging the students had found over 50 artifacts. They finished their work last week, and its expected that they found much more
Overall, the students felt a sense of satisfaction, excited about their discoveries. “We’ve learned a lot. We’ve gotten hands on experience, and have learned a lot about how to tell whats a rock and whats... not,” said Jonathan Latimer, a student in the field study. “The first day shovel testing was pretty fun because we were finding a lot of debitage and things like that. That was pretty exciting for our first experience,” added Latimer.
