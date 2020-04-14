ECU's Byers earns teaching excellence award

The faculty of East Central University’s Stonecipher School of Business continues to prove it is among the very best in the country.
The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, a worldwide organization, has awarded ECU Business instructor Kristen Byers with its 2020 Teaching Excellence Award for Region 6. There are 11 ACBSP geographical regions around the globe, and Byers is one of only 15 instructors to receive this prestigious award this year. The ACBSP’s Region 6 includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Notably, Byers marks the fifth consecutive Region 6 teaching excellence award recipient for ECU instructors – an unparalleled, and possibly unprecedented, accomplishment. Previous ECU recipients include Dr. Germain Pichop (joining the ECU business faculty this fall), Dr. Michael Scott, Dr. Stacey Bolin and Dr. Tom Zeni.
“The faculty here are what makes our culture so amazing,” said Wendell Godwin, dean of ECU’s Stonecipher School of Business. “They care about our students, they build trust, and they are all committed to excellence. It’s really hard to explain how special this team of professionals is. We use the term ‘family’ here, and that’s what our students say about the business school. It’s one big family at ECU.”
Byers earned her bachelor of business administration from the University of Oklahoma and her master of business administration from Cameron University. She has been an instructor at ECU for the past four years.
Before joining the ECU faculty, Byers taught at Connors State College, Southern Nazarene University and Bacone College. In addition to her teaching experience, Byers has 10 years of professional experience in marketing and public relations at OU. Prior to that, Byers worked in sales and marketing for Apple for eight years, where she earned the Sales Impact award.
