ECU wins big at Human Resource Management competition

Students in East Central University’s chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management earned top honors at the annual case competition, hosted this year by the Stonecipher School of Business on the ECU campus.
ECU’s student chapter hosted the competition on behalf of the Oklahoma Human Resources State Council on Feb. 21. One of the two participating ECU teams placed first in the case competition, and ECU students earned both scholarships awarded.
“I would call that a clean sweep,” said Wendell Godwin, dean of ECU’s Stonecipher School of Business. “Congratulations to professor Dale Powers and his amazing students. They all presented themselves in a professional manner and were strong representatives of ECU and the Stonecipher School of Business.”
Four teams competed in the event, including the two teams from ECU and teams from the University of Central Oklahoma and Cameron University. The teams received the competition’s case study approximately one week in advance. They submitted executive summaries of their analyses and recommendations via email for judging. On the final day of the competition, they delivered oral presentations on the case study and fielded questions from judges. Students also participated in a networking luncheon, when competition results were announced.
The winning team from ECU included Heather Swan, senior accounting major from Allen; Shelby Baker, sophomore management major from Bristow; CeJay Bonner, senior accounting major from Lexington; Fredeshia Neely, senior management major from Ada; and Zach Worth, freshman management major from Oklahoma City. Each member of the winning team received a gift bag and a free registration to the OKHR state conference in April.
The other ECU team included Allison Maurer, senior management major from Goldsby; Brayden Battershell, senior management major from Ada; and Krysten Williams, sophomore accounting major from Ada. During the luncheon, OKHR named ECU students Battershell and Neely as this year’s recipients of their two $1,000 scholarships.
