ECU wins big at Human Resource Management competition

Members of East Central University’s student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management recently had success at the annual case competition, hosted by the Stonecipher School of Business on the ECU campus. Pictured, from left, are Shelby Baker, Allison Maurer, CeJay Bonner, Brayden Battershell, Fredeshia Neely, Heather Swan, Zach Worth, Krysten Williams and professor/advisor Dale Powers. The team of Baker, Bonner, Neely, Swan and Worth won first place in the case competition. Battershell and Neely earned $1,000 scholarships.