ECU welcomes new faculty members to campus

East Central University proudly announces its new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. Fall 2022 semester classes begin on Monday, Aug. 15.
New faculty for the fall 2022 semester include:
Dr. Anirudh reddy Cingireddy – Assistant Professor, Mathematics and Computer Science
Dr. Cingireddy comes to ECU from Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. He earned his doctorate in Computational and Data Enabled Science and Engineering, focusing on the classification of Parkinson’s disease using motor and non-motor biomarkers through machine learning techniques. He gained instructor experience as a graduate assistant while earning his PhD. His undergraduate degree was earned at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad in Telangana, India.
Dr. Tom Deighan – Assistant Professor of Education, Director of Educational Leadership
Dr. Deighan earned his Bachelor of English Education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and his master’s in educational administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. His Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Curriculum Supervision with Technology was earned at the University of Oklahoma; dissertation on “How Rural Oklahoma Superintendents Address the Scientifically Based Research Mandate of No Child Left Behind.” Dr. Deighan has public school experience in Duncan, Lawton and Kingwood as superintendent, Geary as principal and Calumet as teacher.
Mr. Andrew Duncan – Instructor, Biological and Environmental Sciences
Mr. Duncan returns to ECU as an instructor after earning his M.S. in Medical Anatomy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He earned his B.S. in Biology from ECU in 2019 with university honors. Mr. Duncan has teaching experience from his time at Anadarko High School, a graduate research assistant at UNMC, and as a teaching assistant and tutor at ECU.
Dr. Paul Emrich – Associate Professor, Professional Programs in Human Services
Dr. Emrich holds a Ph.D. in Human Sciences from Oklahoma State University with a specialization in Human Development and Family Science. Other degrees and certificates include a M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy, post-graduate certificate in Medical Family Therapy, and B.A. in Family Psychology from Oklahoma Baptist University, and a certificate in Tribal Law from Oklahoma City University. Dr. Emrich has taught family medicine residents at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and has served as Under Secretary in Mental Health Services and Family and Mental Health for the Chickasaw Nation.
Ms. Megan Leach – Instructor, School of Nursing
Ms. Leach is joining the ECU School of Nursing as an instructor. She earned her BSN magna cum laude from the University of Tulsa. Most recently, she has worked with the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center as an OB Clinical Nurse Educator. In that capacity, Ms. Leach provided clinical direction and support to nursing staff to ensure high-quality, evidence-based patient care. Currently Ms. Leach is pursuing a Master in Nursing Education from Oklahoma City University.
Ms. Dani McClellan – Instructor, Accounting
Ms. McClellan is a licensed certified public accountant in Oklahoma and Georgia. She earned her M.S. in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and her undergraduate degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 2014. Ms. McClellan has extensive experience in accounting as she has worked as manager of International Tax and assistant manager of Transfer Pricing and U.S. Business Tax with Deloitte, LLP. Prior to her time with Deloitte, she was a corporate accounting associate with Samson Resources – Oil and Gas.
Mr. Jose Montalva – Instructor, Biological and Environmental Sciences
Mr. Montalva holds a M.S. in Geography and Environmental Sustainability from the University of Oklahoma and a B.S. in Biology from Pontificia Universidad catolica de Valparaiso, Chile. In both degrees, Mr. Montalva focused on biological and ecology of native. He has taught various courses at ECU as an adjunct instructor, a consultant with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Nature Conservancy.
Dr. Marc Moore – Assistant Professor & Assessment Coordinator, Education
Dr. Moore holds a Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Oral Roberts University and a M.Ed. in Educational Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma University. His B.S. in Education, magna cum laude, is from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He has experience as superintendent at Stillwater Public Schools, Shawnee Public Schools, North Rock Creek School, and Billings Public Schools. Dr. Moore was principal and athletic director at Varnum Public Schools prior to his superintendent positions.
Mr. Rusty Pickens – Instructor, Computer Science
Mr. Pickens earned his M.S. in Public Policy and Management with a concentration in Cybersecurity from Carnegie Mellon University, Heinz College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He earned his B.S. in Computer Science from ECU. He is the founder of 580 Strategies and co-founder of Out in National Security. Mr. Pickens completed eight years of public service under President Obama as a Senior Advisor for Digital Platforms for the U.S. Department of State, Acting Director for New Media Technologies at The White House, and Technology Advisor to the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has over 25 years of enterprise technology and management experience and is a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation.
Ms. Ashley Schneider – Instructor, School of Nursing
Ms. Schneider earned her BSN from ECU in 2011 and Master of Nursing Education in 2020 from Western Governors University. She has worked as a registered nurse at Alliance Health Durant. In that capacity, she has worked with patients to monitor, record and report symptoms or changes in condition, maintain accuracy, and supervision. She is a licensed healthcare and advanced cardiovascular life support provider.
Ms. Brandi Schur – Public Services Librarian & Assistant Director, Linscheid Library
Ms. Schur joined the Linscheid Library in February 2022 as public services librarian and assistant director. She has earned several degrees, including Master in Library Science from Texas Women’s University, Master in Management and B.A. in Communication and Performance Studies from ECU, and Associate Degree in Elementary Education from Kansas Wesleyan University.
Ms. Jodi Sipes – Instructor, School of Nursing
Ms. Sipes holds a BSN from ECU and is currently pursuing her Master of Nursing in Education at the University of Texas at Arlington. She plans to complete the degree in summer of 2023. She has worked at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in the emergency department and previously as an acute care registered nurse. At Mercy Ada, Ms. Sipes worked as an emergency department nurse and prn. She is BCEN certified in both emergency and pediatric emergency nursing.
Ms. Melina Smyres – Instructor, Graphic Design
Ms. Smyres earned her Master of Fine Arts in Design from The School of Visual Arts in New York, graduating magna cum laude. Her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design comes from The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York where she also graduated magna cum laude. Outside of freelance graphic design work, Ms. Smyres has taught at Pensacola State College, Northeastern State University, The College of Saint Rose and Purchase College. Her work has appeared in many press, exhibitions and publications.
