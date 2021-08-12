ECU welcomes new faculty members to campus

ADA – East Central University proudly announces its new faculty members for the 2021-2022 academic year. Fall 2021 semester classes begin on Monday, Aug. 16.
New faculty for the fall 2021 semester include:
Ms. Vivian Eldridge – Instructor/Collection Services Librarian, Linscheid Library
Ms. Eldridge holds a B.A. in History and a master’s degree in Library and Information Studies from the University of Oklahoma. She also earned Graduate Certification in Archival Studies at OU. Eldridge served as the Collection Services Assistant at Linscheid Library from 2019 until this promotion. She also served as a Graduate Research Assistant at the Carl Albert Center for Political Studies and as a volunteer librarian for the Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Center. She is a member of the Oklahoma Library Association, Beta Phi Mu and the Society of Southwest Archivists.
Dr. Johnie Fredman – Assistant Professor, Professional Programs in Human Services
Dr. Fredman earned an A.A. in Psychology from Texarkana College, a B.A. in Psychology and an M.Ed. in Community Counseling from OU and a doctorate in Psychology from California Southern University – earning each with academic distinction. He is the CEO and Administrator of Focus Mental Health Services in Shawnee and has taught courses at numerous institutions, including Oklahoma Baptist University, Stephen F. Austin University, OU and ECU. Fredman is a Licensed Professional and National Certified counselor.
Mr. Shahid Hussain – Assistant Professor, Accounting
Mr. Hussain has an M.B.A. from the University of Central Missouri and an M.S. in Accounting from the University of North Texas. He comes to ECU from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, where he taught Accounting, Finance and Management. Before then, he taught at Iowa Wesleyan University, the University of California-Santa Cruz and Saint Louis University. Hussain has also worked extensively in international tax and accounting fields, and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the state of Texas.
Mr. Anthony Isaacs – Instructor, Professional Programs in Human Services
Mr. Isaacs received a B.S. in Computer Information Systems and a B.A. in Psychology from Gallaudet University, and an M.S. in Deaf Education from McDaniel College. He is culturally deaf. Fluent in American Sign Language, he has taught courses at the Cincinnati State Technical & Community College, Ohio University, Columbus State Community College and the University of Kentucky. He has lectured at the University of New Hampshire-Manchester and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Dr. Jennifer Lancaster – Assistant Professor, Kinesiology
Dr. Lancaster holds a B.S.Ed. from ECU, an M.S. in Nutrition and Exercise Science from Southeast Missouri State University and she earned a Ph.D. in Kinesiology from Texas Woman’s University. She has taught courses at Tarleton State University and, most recently, as an adjunct at ECU. Lancaster has also worked as an instructor and athletic trainer at Midwestern State University and several Texas high schools. She also served as a Covid Testing Site Coordinator for various NCAA Playoff Tournaments in the Dallas area.
Dr. Beau Leaf – Instructor, Psychology
Dr. Leaf earned his B.A. in Psychology from the University of Central Oklahoma, his M.A. in Sport and Exercise Psychology from Argosy University and his Ed.D. in Sport and Performance Psychology from the University of Western States. He has served as a Sport Psychology consultant for numerous professional and amateur athletic organizations, including collegiate teams and individual Olympic athletes. Leaf has also taught courses at Oklahoma City Community College since 2015.
Ashley Lewis – Instructor, Nursing
Ms. Lewis earned her B.S. at ECU and is working toward her M.S. in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner) at Maryville University. She has worked as a Registered Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital and has experience working for private home health care and hospice companies.
Dr. Steven Pedersen – Assistant Professor, English
Dr. Pedersen holds a B.A. in English and Communication Studies from the University of San Diego, an M.A. in English (Rhetoric and Professional Writing) from San Diego State University and a Ph.D. in English (Composition, Rhetoric and Professional Writing) from Oklahoma State University. He has taught on the high school level and the university level at ECU, OSU, SDSU and the University of Colorado-Denver. Pedersen owns his own media consulting company and is also skilled in grant writing and information technology.
Dr. Paulette Pitt – Assistant Professor, Psychology
Dr. Pitt earned her B.A. in Psychology, with honors, from the University of Texas-Dallas; her M.Ed. in Counseling from the University of North Texas, along with a Graduate Certificate in Applied Behavior Analysis; and her Ph.D. in School Psychology from Texas Woman’s University. She has taught at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kaplan University, Austin College, the University of Phoenix, Texas Woman’s University, Brookhaven College and Collin College. Pitt has also worked as a Psychologist at Midwest City-Del City Public Schools and numerous private hospitals and clinics.
Dr. Emily Simpson – Assistant Professor, Psychology
Dr. Simpson received her B.A. in Psychology from the University of the South, her M.A. in Psychology from Wake Forest University and her Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Sciences from the University of Connecticut. Before joining ECU, she did postdoctoral work at Pennsylvania State University as a Prevention and Methodology Training Fellow. She has taught at Claflin University and UConn. Simpson has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals and has presented at many Psychology-based conferences around the country.
