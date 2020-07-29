East Central University proudly announces its new faculty members for the 2020-2021 academic year. Fall 2020 semester classes begin on Monday, Aug. 17.
New faculty for the fall 2020 semester include:
Germain Pichop, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Business Administration
Dr. Pichop holds a B.S. in Economics and Management from the University of Yaoundé II in Cameroon, an M.S. and an M.Phil. in International Relations/International Marketing from the International Relations Institute in Cameroon, and a Ph.D. in Agricultural/Applied Economics from Oklahoma State University. Pichop has taught at Oklahoma City Community College since 2008 and has been an adjunct instructor at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of ACBSP and has served as a site evaluator for the organization.
Anne Yoncha, M.F.A., Assistant Professor, Art + Design = Media + Communication
Ms. Yoncha holds an M.F.A. from the University of Montana and a B.F.A. with distinction from the University of Delaware. Her last appointment was a Fulbright fellowship in Finland. She has exhibited in the United States, Finland and Costa Rica, and has upcoming exhibitions in Korea and England. She regularly conducts workshops and serves as a guest curator.
Jacintha Webster, J.D., Assistant Professor, Politics, Law, and Society
Dr. Webster received her J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma. She has served as staff attorney for the Oklahoma State House of Representatives and Oklahoma Indian Legal Services. Her publications include research on the Indian Child Welfare Act.
Kevin Lynch, M.Ed., Instructor, Education
Mr. Lynch earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Education in Secondary Education (Secondary Principal) and a Master of Education in Secondary Education (Education Technology) from East Central University. He has held Teacher Certification since 1989. Lynch served as a Lecturer in History and a Master Teacher in the Teaching American History Project at East Central University from 2003 to July 2011. Previously, he taught Social Studies at Vanoss Public Schools from 1989 to 2003 and at Wynnewood Public Schools from 1989 to 1999. He was also principal of Wynnewood Public Schools from 2013-2019.
Jackie Switzer, MSHR, Assistant Professor, Professional Programs in Human Services
Mr. Switzer holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice and M.S. in Human Resources (Criminal Justice) from East Central University. He is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Oklahoma and has completed all of his coursework in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminology and Organizations. He is in the process of completing his Graduate Certificate in College Teaching.
ECU also welcomed new faculty for the spring 2020 semester, which was moved to virtual instruction following the initial Covid-19 outbreak in March. Those faculty members include:
Andrew Honeycutt, D.B.A., Visiting Professor, Business Administration
Dr. Honeycutt holds a B.A. in Sociology from Ottawa University, an M.B.A. in Organizational Behavior from Boston University and a D.B.A. in Marketing from Harvard University. He comes to ECU with a wealth of experience in higher education, having taught at Florida A&M University, Texas Southern University, Washburn University, Savannah State University, Clark Atlanta University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Shorter University. Honeycutt has served as dean of the School of Business at Savannah State University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Argosy University at Atlanta and Anaheim University. From 2012 to 2019, Honeycutt was the president of Anaheim University.
Ashley McCallum, MSN, RN, Instructor, School of Nursing
Ms. McCallum holds a B.A. in English from the University of Oklahoma, an L.P.N. from Mid-America Technology Center, an A.A.S. in Nursing from Oklahoma City Community College and an M.S. in Global Nursing from Oklahoma Baptist University. McCallum has served as an L.P.N. in a physician’s office, an R.N. at Pauls Valley General Hospital and Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, a flight nurse for AirEvac Lifeteam and adjunct faculty for Oklahoma City Community College. Additionally, McCallum has ACLS, PALS, PHNRP, PHTLS, and BLS certifications.
Andraz (Andy) McDaniel, M.S., Instructor, School of Nursing
Ms. McDaniel holds a B.S. in Nursing from East Central University and an M.S. in Nursing Education from Western Governor’s University. McDaniel brings with her a variety of experience, having been an employee with Alliance Health in Durant, a PRN for Unity Home Health and Texoma Medical Center and an adjunct clinical instructor at ECU. She brings with her licensures for both Oklahoma and Texas as well as certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation, Perinatal Continuing Education and S.T.A.B.L.E.
Rebecca Williams, B.S., Instructor, School of Nursing
Ms. Williams holds an A.A.S. in Nursing from Seminole State College and a B.S. in Nursing from St. Gregory’s University. Additionally, she is presently enrolled in the Master of Nursing Education program at Oklahoma Baptist University and anticipates completion in December 2020. Williams has been a public health nurse for the Wewoka Indian Health Clinic in Oklahoma, the Okfuskee Health Department in Oklahoma and the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center in Alaska. Additionally, she is a Mental Health First Aid Trainer and a Food Borne Illness Trainer for Public Health.
