ECU welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Gibson as new Provost

East Central University welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Gibson as its new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective July 1. He served in the same position at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, for the previous five years.
Gibson brings significant academic and administrative experience to ECU. A tenured professor in English at Wesley since 2005, he also held the position of Associate Dean of Curriculum & Program Development and directed the college’s Honors Program before being named Provost there in 2015.
“This is a tremendous opportunity personally and professionally,” Gibson said. “Coming from a private college, I’m intrigued by ECU’s status. The resources of a public university combined with individualized attention in the classroom, it’s the best of both worlds.”
Gibson earned his doctorate at the University at Albany (State University of New York) in 2004. Prior to that, he earned his undergraduate degree in English Literature from the University of Central Florida. In addition to Provost, he will hold the rank of tenured professor in ECU’s English and Languages department.
“Dr. Gibson brings a collaborative leadership style to the campus that will allow us to build our shared governance approach,” said ECU President Katricia Pierson. “He also brings a wealth of knowledge in areas that ECU is developing, such as revising our General Education program, analyzing market demands for academic programs, and creating micro-credentials for high-demand occupations.”
The transition from a private college on the East Coast to a public university on the Southern Plains is one that Gibson is ready to make. He expects more similarities than differences.
“Institutions of higher education are cosmopolitan places,” he said. “It’s really about partnering with folks, connecting various experiences, and sharing a mission. This is what matters and it’s what I’m passionate about.”
Neither Gibson nor his wife, Anh, has direct ties to this part of the country. Their oldest daughter, Mai, attends Syracuse University in New York and their youngest, Campbell, will be entering her senior year of high school. Gibson – an avid reader, musician and disc golf enthusiast – said what captured his interest was simply the opportunity to work for ECU.
“Its size, its student-centered philosophy, and its inclusion in a regional state university system are all reasons to be excited about the opportunity,” he said. “ECU represents, to me, the best of what’s on offer for the future of higher education.”
