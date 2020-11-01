Because the Covid-19 pandemic has interfered with standardized testing, East Central University has decided to waive the ACT/SAT admission requirement for first-year undergraduate applicants for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“This has been a challenging year because of the pandemic, but that should not stand in the way of students fulfilling their dreams of earning college degrees,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “We know that ACT and SAT testing opportunities were reduced this year because of Covid-19, so we’re prepared to accommodate those incoming students.”
For the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year, beginning freshmen applicants will qualify for admission based on a score of 20 or higher on the Pre-ACT, in lieu of the ACT/SAT requirement. First-time applicants may also be admitted with a high school transcript with an unweighted grade point average of 2.7 and top 50 percent class rank.
High school juniors and seniors interested in taking classes concurrently may be admitted with a high school transcript, with an unweighted GPA of 3.0 and top 50 percent class rank.
Enrollment for the spring 2021 semester begins November 2 and applications for the fall 2021 semester are begin accepted now, with an early scholarship deadline of December 15.
Applications and additional Covid-19 exemptions are available online. For more information, please visit www.ecok.edu/admissions or call 580-559-5236.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.