ECU to stage Chamber Ensembles concert Sunday

East Central University is serving up a feast of chamber music just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The Chamber Ensembles concert is a chance for students to showcase the small ensembles they have been a part of all semester and, in some cases, for multiple semesters,” said ECU professor Nathaniel Berman, coordinator of music programs. “Some are music majors practicing skills they intend to take to the professional realm, and some are skilled musicians that participate in music but are majoring in another field.”
The concert is staged each semester and involves small groups from duets and trios to larger groups like the flute ensemble and ECU Brass Band. This semester’s concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
“It’s a chance to hear a wide variety of groups play music from a huge spectrum of historical and stylistic periods,” Berman said. “It brings cultural and artistic enrichment to our community and showcases our University.”
The Chamber Ensembles concert is free to the public.
