ECU to stage Chamber Ensembles concert Sunday

The ECU Flute Ensemble is one of several groups scheduled to perform at the Chamber Ensembles concert this Sunday. Pictured, from left, are Alisha Smith of Lindsay; E.J. Ratliff of Wynnewood; Kelly Gage of Antlers; and Megan Oxley of Okemah. Behind Oxley (not visible in photo) is Christina Bordeaux of Lawton. ECU professor Nathaniel Berman conducts the rehearsal.