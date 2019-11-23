ECU to stage Chamber Ensembles concert Sunday

The ECU Flute Ensemble is one of several groups scheduled to perform at the Chamber Ensembles concert this Sunday. Pictured, from left, are Alisha Smith of Lindsay; E.J. Ratliff of Wynnewood; Kelly Gage of Antlers; and Megan Oxley of Okemah. Behind Oxley (not visible in photo) is Christina Bordeaux of Lawton. ECU professor Nathaniel Berman conducts the rehearsal.

 Galen Hawes | East Central University

East Central University is serving up a feast of chamber music just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The Chamber Ensembles concert is a chance for students to showcase the small ensembles they have been a part of all semester and, in some cases, for multiple semesters,” said ECU professor Nathaniel Berman, coordinator of music programs. “Some are music majors practicing skills they intend to take to the professional realm, and some are skilled musicians that participate in music but are majoring in another field.”

The concert is staged each semester and involves small groups from duets and trios to larger groups like the flute ensemble and ECU Brass Band. This semester’s concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.

“It’s a chance to hear a wide variety of groups play music from a huge spectrum of historical and stylistic periods,” Berman said. “It brings cultural and artistic enrichment to our community and showcases our University.”

The Chamber Ensembles concert is free to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you