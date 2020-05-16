ECU to reopen campus, return to in-person classes this fall

East Central University is laying the groundwork for students to return to in-person classes in the fall.
University officials announced a three-phase plan Friday that includes reopening the Ada campus to the public June 15, with the goal of returning to in-person classes for students Aug. 17.
“Employee and student health and safety will remain the top priority throughout all phases of the return,” ECU President Katricia Pierson wrote in an open letter to the campus community May 12.
University officials said the plan to reopen the campus is being developed by an ad hoc committee made up of university personnel monitoring the latest developments in local, state and national efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Describing the plan as cautious, university officials said details would be adjusted as needed based on new information and developments going forward.
“Employees should continue to monitor their health statuses and make work arrangements accordingly,” University officials noted in a prepared statement released Friday. “ECU’s plan also includes strict social distancing and hygiene protocols on campus. More details are available at www.ecok.edu/covid-19.”
“I am grateful to have such an amazing group of people to work with and I miss being on our beautiful campus,” Pierson wrote to the campus community. “I’m hearing from many employees who are more than eager to get back, and we are ready to get them back on campus as safely as possible.”
