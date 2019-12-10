East Central Graduation

Graduate candidates, friends, family, and guests fill East Central University's Kerr Activities Center during graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 11, 2019.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

East Central University has 196 bachelor’s degree candidates participating in the mid-year graduation ceremony. The commencement speaker is 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Tony A. Scott (’82). ECU’s graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kerr Activities Center.

The candidates are:

• Sudip Adhikari of Ada.

• Alexandre Andrade of Ada.

• Joshua Bain of Ada.

• Kahile Barrett of Ada.

• Titus Biwott of Ada.

• Sujan Bohara of Ada.

• Olivia Brinlee of Ada.

• April Brown of Ada.

• Devon Brown of Ada.

• Lindsey Buckaloo of Ada.

• Kevann Burrows of Ada.

• Dario Butler of Ada.

• Sherika Carrethers of Ada.

• Hai Chen of Ada.

• Daniel Christensen of Ada.

• Kali Cloutier of Ada.

• Steven Davidson of Ada.

• Roshan Dhakal of Ada.

• Ji Dong of Ada.

• Paige Epperly of Ada.

• Katelyn Estes of Ada.

• Jacob Faulkenberry of Ada.

• David Forbes of Ada.

• Jonathon Franklin of Ada.

• Brenna Gray of Ada.

• Austin Guinn of Ada.

• Katherine Hamric of Ada.

• Dava Hanks of Ada.

• Clayton Henry of Ada.

• Melissa Hernandez of Ada.

• Kristin Hester of Ada.

• Zachary Huff of Ada.

• James Jackson of Ada.

• Brittany James of Ada.

• Jennifer Keys of Ada.

• Saurav Khadka of Ada.

• Colton Lancaster of Ada.

• Melissa Lee of Ada.

• Chaneka Lightbourne of Ada.

• Solomon Mahlatini of Ada.

• Safal Manandhar of Ada.

• Jason Mann of Ada.

• Sydney Mantzke of Ada.

• Briana Mason of Ada.

• Brayden McHugh of Ada.

• Emily Merritt of Ada.

• Diane Morris of Ada.

• Michala Noble of Ada.

• Rajin Panthee of Ada.

• Dylan Peet of Ada.

• Va’Lecia Penney of Ada.

• Lakin Preisner of Ada.

• Claudia Prince of Ada.

• Maritza Ramirez of Ada.

• Taylor Rice of Ada.

• James Shofner of Ada.

• Kushal Shrestha of Ada.

• Sajol Sitaula of Ada.

• Colten Skinner of Ada.

• Daelyn Smith of Ada.

• Parker Stevens of Ada.

• Tyler Tadlock of Ada.

• Norden Tamang of Ada.

• Kynlee Taylor of Ada.

• Mellissa Telena of Ada.

• Rabindra Thapaliya of Ada.

• Savannah Throneberry of Ada.

• Nneka Uche of Ada.

• Haleigh Walker of Ada.

• David Wilbanks of Ada.

• Nicholas Wilson of Ada.

• Cord Wostal of Ada.

• Cain Brinlee of Allen.

• Tasia McGee of Ardmore.

• Taylor Parsons of Ardmore.

• Logan Volino of Ardmore.

• LaQuita Walker of Ardmore.

• Brittany Glaspey of Fittstown.

• Laura Snell of Fittstown.

• Braden Prewett of Konawa.

• Elizabeth Raney of Konawa.

• John Brown of Roff.

• Amy Crawford of Roff.

• Hannah Scofield of Stratford.

• Kamryn Stout of Stratford.

• Ingrid Wood of Stratford.

East Central University is a public university offering bachelor of science, bachelor of arts and master’s degrees. ECU also offers online programs. Visit www.ecok.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you