East Central University has 196 bachelor’s degree candidates participating in the mid-year graduation ceremony. The commencement speaker is 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Tony A. Scott (’82). ECU’s graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kerr Activities Center.
The candidates are:
• Sudip Adhikari of Ada.
• Alexandre Andrade of Ada.
• Joshua Bain of Ada.
• Kahile Barrett of Ada.
• Titus Biwott of Ada.
• Sujan Bohara of Ada.
• Olivia Brinlee of Ada.
• April Brown of Ada.
• Devon Brown of Ada.
• Lindsey Buckaloo of Ada.
• Kevann Burrows of Ada.
• Dario Butler of Ada.
• Sherika Carrethers of Ada.
• Hai Chen of Ada.
• Daniel Christensen of Ada.
• Kali Cloutier of Ada.
• Steven Davidson of Ada.
• Roshan Dhakal of Ada.
• Ji Dong of Ada.
• Paige Epperly of Ada.
• Katelyn Estes of Ada.
• Jacob Faulkenberry of Ada.
• David Forbes of Ada.
• Jonathon Franklin of Ada.
• Brenna Gray of Ada.
• Austin Guinn of Ada.
• Katherine Hamric of Ada.
• Dava Hanks of Ada.
• Clayton Henry of Ada.
• Melissa Hernandez of Ada.
• Kristin Hester of Ada.
• Zachary Huff of Ada.
• James Jackson of Ada.
• Brittany James of Ada.
• Jennifer Keys of Ada.
• Saurav Khadka of Ada.
• Colton Lancaster of Ada.
• Melissa Lee of Ada.
• Chaneka Lightbourne of Ada.
• Solomon Mahlatini of Ada.
• Safal Manandhar of Ada.
• Jason Mann of Ada.
• Sydney Mantzke of Ada.
• Briana Mason of Ada.
• Brayden McHugh of Ada.
• Emily Merritt of Ada.
• Diane Morris of Ada.
• Michala Noble of Ada.
• Rajin Panthee of Ada.
• Dylan Peet of Ada.
• Va’Lecia Penney of Ada.
• Lakin Preisner of Ada.
• Claudia Prince of Ada.
• Maritza Ramirez of Ada.
• Taylor Rice of Ada.
• James Shofner of Ada.
• Kushal Shrestha of Ada.
• Sajol Sitaula of Ada.
• Colten Skinner of Ada.
• Daelyn Smith of Ada.
• Parker Stevens of Ada.
• Tyler Tadlock of Ada.
• Norden Tamang of Ada.
• Kynlee Taylor of Ada.
• Mellissa Telena of Ada.
• Rabindra Thapaliya of Ada.
• Savannah Throneberry of Ada.
• Nneka Uche of Ada.
• Haleigh Walker of Ada.
• David Wilbanks of Ada.
• Nicholas Wilson of Ada.
• Cord Wostal of Ada.
• Cain Brinlee of Allen.
• Tasia McGee of Ardmore.
• Taylor Parsons of Ardmore.
• Logan Volino of Ardmore.
• LaQuita Walker of Ardmore.
• Brittany Glaspey of Fittstown.
• Laura Snell of Fittstown.
• Braden Prewett of Konawa.
• Elizabeth Raney of Konawa.
• John Brown of Roff.
• Amy Crawford of Roff.
• Hannah Scofield of Stratford.
• Kamryn Stout of Stratford.
• Ingrid Wood of Stratford.
East Central University is a public university offering bachelor of science, bachelor of arts and master’s degrees. ECU also offers online programs. Visit www.ecok.edu.
