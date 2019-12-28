The 14th annual East Central University Faculty, Students and Friends Composer Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Ataloa Theatre of ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. The event will feature new and original compositions written by ECU students and local artists.
The program will begin with a presentation of the award-winning short film “Spark,” with music and video created by ECU alum Angela Marshall. “Eventually,” a sensitive and beautiful song for a folk rock band written by Tommy and Casey Long, will follow Marshall’s film.
“Variation on ‘Russian Folk Song’” by Kellan Brown is next on the program. Brown’s composition, written on a theme by Ludwig van Beethoven, was recently selected as the winner of the 2019 ECU Theme and Variations Composition Contest.
The first half of the concert will conclude with a selection from “Rough Choices,” a new musical by Jamie Davis and Zach Garcia.
The second portion of the concert will feature performances of compositions written by members of the fall 2019 ECU Studies in Composition class. Presented as a single work titled “Pictures at an ECU Exhibition: 2019,” the work includes a series of student compositions, each of which was inspired by the artwork of senior ECU art major Brooke Jackson-Holman and her senior exhibit on Dec. 6. This concert will be the premiere presentation of the completed work, including seven individual compositions, a promenade and three interludes. A slide show of Holman’s artwork will accompany the musical presentations.
Student composers contributing to this work include Kellan Brown, Tori Davison, Zana Ebingha, Kelly Gage, Shelby Hubbard, Trey Litle, Preston Phillips and Anna Tynsky.
The evening will conclude with the presentation of the 2020 ECU student composer “Compy” awards for outstanding student composers in the fall 2019 Studies in Composition class.
For more information, contact ECU Composer Concert Series Coordinator W.T. Skye Garcia at 580-559-5479 or wgarcia@ecok.edu.
The concert is free and open to the public.
