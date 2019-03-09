The East Central University music department, consisting of student and faculty performers, will present “The Music of Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ada Arts and Heritage Center.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will also include the ECU Chorale performing works for piano, voice, violin, cello and choir.
Fanny Hansel, also known as Fanny Cacilie Mendelssohn Bartholdy, was one of the best-known and most prolific female composers of the 19th century. She composed over 460 works, mostly art songs and solo piano pieces, but also produced choral music, organ music, chamber music, cantatas and other genres.
Stylistically, her music is similar to others of her era and reflects not only her creative spirit, but the good taste recognized by the society of her time.
