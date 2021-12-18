ADA – East Central University will present the musical “Hello, Dolly!” next February as its spring musical in the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
“In the past, ECU has always utilized the community to partake in the spring musical, so I was elated when I received permission to include them in this production,” said Vickie Reifsnider, ECU Theatre instructor. “I honestly feel that ECU needs the community as much as the community needs the University.”
“Hello, Dolly!” with music and lyrics written by Jerry Herman will be performed at 7:30 p.m. nightly on February 11 and 12, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee set for February 13. The musical is under the direction of Reifsnider, with musical direction by Rudy Lupinski and orchestral direction by Dr. Nicholaus Meyers.
Cast members include Autumn Manus as Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi; Markus McClellan as Horace Vandergelder; Brianna Jo Davis as Ermengarde; Isai Gonzalez as Ambrose Kemper; Nicole Erwin as Mrs. Irene Malloy; Zowie McReynolds as Minnie Fay; Allie Perides as Ernestina “Money”; Brady McComas as Cornelius Hackyl; Seth Riden as Barnaby Tucker; Summer Pearce as Rudolphine Reisenweber; Adie Marshall as the judge; and Hayleigh Kyle in multiple walk-on roles.
Reifsnider is also seeking talented community members of all ages to fill the role of the chorus, which will sing and dance multiple musical numbers. People interested in participating in “Hello, Dolly!” may contact Reifsnider at 580-559-5878 or 580-421-5122 as soon as possible.
Tickets for “Hello, Dolly!” are available at 580-559-5751, at boxoffice@ecok.edu, or from the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center ticket booth. Prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and children. ECU students and faculty are admitted free.
