With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing anytime soon, East Central University has decided to replace its traditional December commencement exercise with a safer, virtual event that protects graduates, their families, and University faculty and staff.
“The biggest academic accomplishment at ECU is graduating, and we want to celebrate this incredible achievement with our May and December 2020 graduates,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to make it difficult for ECU to safely host large gatherings, which means we will not be able to hold a traditional commencement ceremony in December. As important as that event is, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students, their loved ones, and the campus community.”
Instead, an alternative commencement ceremony is being planned for Saturday, December 12. December 2020 graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. on that day and May 2020 graduates, who missed their original ceremony because of the pandemic, will be recognized at 2 p.m.
Although details and procedures for the virtual commencement event are still being ironed out, there are some steps graduate candidates can begin taking now. The candidate may submit a high-resolution photo to alumni@ecok.edu by November 30 or schedule a complimentary graduation photo with ECU’s Office of Communications & Marketing.
Both May and December commencement programs will be available for digital download and a printed version will be available for each graduate. Diploma covers, if not already picked up at this week’s Graduation Fair, may be obtained by contacting the Office of Admissions & Records at registrar@ecok.edu or 580-559-5236.
Both May and December 2020 ECU graduates will be eligible to walk during the next available commencement exercise. More details will be provided in the near future on the ECU website at www.ecok.edu and via direct emails to students and employees.
