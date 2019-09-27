ADA, Okla. — The East Central University Global Education Office and Global Education Committee are presenting a Go Global Program and Study Abroad Fair Tuesday in the Bill S. Cole University Center.
The free event is designed to educate ECU students on the opportunities of studying abroad. The public, including high school students, may be interested in learning about these possibilities and is welcome to attend.
The Study Abroad Fair begins at 9 a.m. and lasts through 2 p.m. in the Cole University Center Atrium. The fair will include exhibits from ECU’s partnership universities abroad, drawing for prizes and performances by ECU Showtime.
The Go Global Program will take place at 11 a.m. in the Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center of the Cole University Center. Those attending will hear from ECU students who participated in short-term and semester-long Study Abroad programs in France, Russia, Mexico and Wales as well as from current exchange students from Germany.
ECU has sister institutions and partnership agreements with Swansea University in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom; State University of Management in Moscow, Russia; National University of Linguistics in Kiev, Ukraine; University of Limoges in Limoges, France; University of Extremadura in Caceres, Spain; Hunan Law School in Changsha, Hunan, China, and the Research Center of Beijing University in Shenzhen, China, and several other educational institutions around the world.
For more information on the events or Go Global, contact Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya, director of the Global Education Office, at msukholu@ecok.edu or 580-559-5293.
