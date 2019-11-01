ECU to host annual Senior Day on Nov. 8

East Central University is on the lookout for more Tigers!
High school seniors and their parents are invited to participate in ECU’s upcoming Senior Day, helping them decide if the University is the right fit for their higher education plans.
“My main focus is to have high school students truly envision themselves as students here,” said Alyson Chapman, Office of Admissions recruiter. “I want them to experience ECU and what it would be like for them to become a Tiger.”
ECU’s annual Senior Day takes place on Friday, Nov. 8. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Main and Center streets.
Participants may register for the event online at www.ecok.edu/admissions/senior-day.
The event begins with a welcome from Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president, followed by multiple breakout sessions where students and their parents may learn about academic majors, the admissions process, housing options, campus activities, scholarships, financial aid and more. They will also have the chance to interact with ECU faculty, staff and current students.
“Seniors can even sign up the day of the event, or just show up,” said Sheppard McConnell, Office of Admissions director. “We would never turn parents and students away from finding out more about our great University.”
A complimentary lunch, souvenir T-shirt, and campus tour are also included in the activities. More information is available from the ECU Office of Admissions at 580 559-5628.
