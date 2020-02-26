ECU to host annual 'Punch and Pie' jazz concert

Tasty notes and snacks are on the menu for the fifth annual “Punch and Pie Jazz Concert” this weekend on the East Central University campus. The event is open to the public.
The free concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. The concert features the ECU Jazz Ensemble as well as the Kingston, Elgin and Checotah high school jazz ensembles. After the concert, the honorary band fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi will provide refreshments for the reception.
Members of the ECU Jazz Ensemble, directed by Kirk Palmer, include Tyler Macon of Clayton; Abigail Hardage of Washington; Anthony Smith of Moore; Hailey Williams of Shawnee; Shelby Hubbard of Foyil; T.K. Garrett of Moore; Trey Litle of Shawnee; Colton Groover of Oklahoma City; Blake Pringle of Moore; Jordan Eaton of Shawnee; Alyssa Trett of Wynnewood; Kaylee Hacker of Prague; Garrett Workman of Bridge Creek; Trey Hobbs of Ada; Kellan Brown of Sulphur; Ian Kulakowski of Putnam City; Andrew Seeberger of Cushing; Dalaan Bassett of Sulphur; Michael Green of Dale; John Roberts of Checotah; and Zully Durate of Pauls Valley. Teresa White of Ada performs vocals, and Rozzie Purdy plays piano.
ECU alum Lance Reisetter directs the Kingston High School Jazz Ensemble. Members include Ericka Cryer, Addison Hidges, Jill Boone, Kaden Stewart, Madison Nagel, Lilly Behymer, Carter Moore, Cole Stepp, Parker Clark, Austin Stafford, Celeste Burch, Allicia Carper, Ryan Jordan, Kayla Taylor, Jon-Michael Harris, Lora Newton and Aspen Fowler.
The Elgin High School Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Michael Palmer, includes Heather Heinz, Stephen Murphy, Xander Heimbrock, Cory Ray, Kelsey McIssac, Vega Peterson, Rachel Gregg, Nolan Bracamonte, Cadence McNeely, Lina Ortiz, Ryan Picht, Jade Smith, Autumn Bonner, Amber Brown, Ariel Cartwright, Ian Gonzalez, Elizabeth Grossman, Kaylee Hancock, Caden McIssac, Anna Jones, Owen Ellis, Rocco Ritter, Melody Veloz and Mia Stellflug.
Under the direction of Jim Davis, the Checotah High School Jazz Ensemble includes Aidan McCamant, Sarah Rice, Matigan Marion, Jordan Givens, Haylee Cooper, Alyssa Quimby, Logan Kimbrough, Gage Cloud, Erin Clark, Colton Wyatt, Michael Green, Jarrett Haglund, Travis Sempel, Nolan Jones, Cash Vogt, Denver Thornton, Levi Todd, Mackinzae Nester, Ciera Brinsfield, Alex Hamm, Cody Webster and Chase Newton.
