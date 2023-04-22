ECU to honor Randy Nail as Distinguished Alumnus

HoganTaylor CEO Randy Nail will be one of four East Central University Distinguished Alumni to be honored on Friday, May 5. Nail graduated from ECU in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
“I’m truly, truly humbled and grateful to receive this honor,” Nail said. “I’m from Ada, so going to ECU was very natural for me. I had no idea how good the School of Business was or how good the accounting program was, but ECU has set the course for my adult professional life.”
After graduating from ECU, Nail began to work in public accounting with Deloitte, a Big 4 Firm.
“I wanted to be a part of something more local and smaller,” Nail said, “so I could have more of a say so in how leadership would happen.”
Nail then began working for HoganTaylor, an accounting firm out of Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Little Rock and Fayetteville, Arkansas. After three years, he went into fulltime church work. The church Nail attended needed a business person and he volunteered, but it turned into a fulltime job.
“I actually went to work there and did ministry work as well,” Nail said. “But my place is in the marketplace, so I came back to public accounting which is what my degree and first love is all about.”
After a decade of ministry, Nail rejoined HoganTaylor, and has had a celebrated career serving in the leading role as CEO. In 2018, Nail was named among the “Journal Record” Most Admired CEOs. HoganTaylor has also expanded to become a Top 100 Firm as Nail led the firm trough expansion, multiple mergers and growth.
“He brought new innovations in technology to Hogan,” an award nominator said. “In addition, he led the Firm’s efforts to make changes in behavioral efforts of its innovation and CPA firm management.”
One of the technological developments was the myPortal, a secure portal and client collaboration solution that is now licensed to other CPA firms across the United States. The innovation set HoganTaylor to positively impact the accounting industry.
HoganTaylor’s mission is to “Elevate our communities, our clients, and our people through remarkable service.” According to those that nominated Nail for the Distinguished Alumni honor, Nail elevates his community through active leadership in professional, civic and charitable organizations.
“Randy is not an individual that wants a lot of attention or recognition for anything he does,” a second nominator said. “He is one that chooses to achieve success through individual lives he touches, specifically by inspiring action, being optimistic as well as humble, having integrity, and displaying confidence. He is a servant leader.”
Nail also serves on the ECU Foundation Board, presents to ECU School of Business students and serves on the Investment Committee for the ECU Foundation.
“These are examples that directly impact ECU,” the second nominator continued. “There are many more which have impacted individuals throughout our state and country.”
Professionally, Nail is involved with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants, Oklahoma Banker’s Association, Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board and Oklahoma Business Roundtable.
His civic affiliations include People’s Church Board and the American Diabetes Association.
“I have known Randy since he graduated from ECU,” the first nominator said, “and have observed his development within the profession of public accounting.”
In addition to his bachelor’s degree, Nail also has a Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies from Luther Rice Seminary. Nail and his wife of 41 years, Lisa, also lead a small group through their local church. The couple is passionate about teaching, mentoring and caring for young couples. They have two children, Matthew and Kelsey, and five grandchildren, Eli, Sam, Hollis, Kai and Tate.
“I am very proud of the success that Randy has had in his career,” the second mentioned nominator said. “But Randy’s success is much more than his title. His success is his willingness to give back, and not just financially. He is always willing to give of his time and knowledge.”
The Evening of Honors and Recognition will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center at ECU.
Sponsorships for the event are available at various levels for the event. A Gold Sponsorship for $3,000 includes tickets and prime seating for 16 attendees, event signage, special event recognition and drink tickets.
A Silver Sponsorship for $1,500 consists of ticket seating for eight attendees, recognition in the program, acknowledge in press releases and drink tickets.
A Bronze Sponsorship for $250 includes tickets and seating for two, recognition in the program and drink tickets.
Individual tickets are also available at $75 each. Advance tickets are recommended.
Register by April 25 by contacting the Office of Alumni Relations at alumni@ecok.edu or at 580-559-5561 or visit ecok.edu/2023EOH.
