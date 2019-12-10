East Central University recognizes 89 master’s degree candidates for fall 2019 graduation during commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kerr Activities Center. ECU Distinguished Alumnus Tony A. Scott (1982) will deliver the commencement address.
The candidates are:
• Angelica Bartholow of Ada.
• Dravan Burrows of Ada.
• Lauren Byars-Griffin of Ada.
• Kimberly Elkin of Ada.
• Laura Foster of Ada.
• Dwight Hite of Ada.
• Shelley Howell of Ada.
• James Lee of Ada.
• Darlene Njiki Ngassa of Ada.
• Laura Pounders of Ada.
• Abigail Seal of Ada.
• Isha Sharma of Ada.
• Chelsey Temple of Ada.
• Roland Vietzke of Ada.
• Maira Espinoza of Ardmore.
• Jaclyn McFarland of Roff.
• Kris Larsh of Stonewall.
