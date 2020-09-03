East Central University will close Monday, September 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 8. ECU’s Linscheid Library will close at 5 p.m. Friday, September 4, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, as well.
The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will be open for normal operational hours on Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, but will close on Monday, September 7, for the holiday. The center reopens at 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.
