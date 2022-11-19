East Central University campus and offices will close Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 23-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
ECU’s Linscheid Library closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and will reopen at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, before closing for the holiday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, for normal operational hours.
Classes resume and all campus offices reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
