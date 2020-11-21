ADA [ndash] Memorial services will be planned at a later date in Vian, Oklahoma for Lois Ramona "Bobby" Fink, 90, of Ada. Mrs. Fink passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1929, at Cheyenne, Wyoming to Robert and Freddie Mae Maloney Cotner. She graduated from…