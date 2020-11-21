The East Central University campus and offices will close Wednesday through Friday, November 25-27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
ECU’s Linscheid Library closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, and will reopen at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 29. The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center remains open until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, before closing for the holiday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, November 30, for normal operational hours.
Classes resume and all campus offices reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, November 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.