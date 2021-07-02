ECU to close in observance of Independence Day

East Central University will close in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5. Offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
ECU’s Linscheid Library and the Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will also be closed for the holiday. The library reopens at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, and the Wellness Center reopens at 6 a.m. that morning.
As a reminder, ECU’s summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with campus closed on Fridays. The library follows the same schedule but is open until 7 p.m.
Five-day work weeks with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will return on Monday, August 2.
