The East Central University campus and all offices will close Monday, January 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Classes will resume and offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 18, at 8 a.m.
ECU’s Linscheid Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, January 16-17, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 18. The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will also be closed on Monday, and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
