The East Central University campus and all offices will close Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Classes will resume and offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m.
ECU’s Linscheid Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, Jan. 15-16, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will follow holiday hours for the weekend, open on Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2-6 p.m.; and Monday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m.-noon, and 3-7 p.m.
