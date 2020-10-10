The East Central University campus and all offices will close Thursday and Friday, October 15-16, for fall break. The campus will reopen Monday, October 19, at 8 a.m. for normal operations and classes.
Linscheid Library will also close for fall break, but will reopen 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 18. The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will close Thursday through Sunday, October 15-18, and will reopen on the following Monday for normal operational hours.
