East Central University will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Thursday, July 2. Offices will reopen on Monday, July 6, at 7:30 a.m. The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will be open Thursday, July 2, 8 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m., then closed through the weekend before reopening on Monday, July 6, at 8 a.m. for normal operational hours.
ECU to be closed in observance of Independence Day
- From East Central University
-
-
