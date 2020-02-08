ECU Theatre to present 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

East Central University Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7:30 p.m. nightly Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Ataloa Theatre in the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU campus.
The family-friendly production is based on an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life-unaffirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Music and lyrics are by William Finn, and the play was written by Rachel Sheinkin, ECU Theatre’s production is directed by Makaila Rodriguez, the band is directed by Nicholaus Meyers and the musical director is Rudy Lupinski.
The cast is made up of ECU students Malik Sharp of Shawnee; Allison Bush of Sapulpa; Isabella Roan of Garland, Texas; Zach Smith of Sapulpa; Kody Clark of Midwest City; Juan Oswguera of Ada; Margie Beck of Redlands, California; Russell McCreary of Conroe, Texas; Annabella Elliott of Ada; Teagan Williams of Blanco; Philip Newcomer of Ada; Summer Pearce of Bristow; Will Brock of Ada; and Zach Fowler of Mustang.
Tickets are available at the ECU Box Office online at https://www.ecok.edu/hbffac-box-office or by calling 580-559-5751. An adult ticket is $10; a ticket for ECU alumni or seniors is $9; a child’s ticket is $5; and ECU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.
