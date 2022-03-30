ECU Theatre to bring "Elektra" to the stage

East Central University Theatre will perform “Elektra” beginning 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Chalmers Herman Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. Performances are also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. A talkback – a discussion between cast and audience – is scheduled for after the performance on Friday.
This performance of “Elektra” is adapted from Anne Carson’s translation of the play by Sophocles, and with a new prologue by Carly Conklin.
The play is set 10 years after the Trojan War ends with Elektra still grieving the murder of her father Agamemnon at the hands of her mother, Klytaimestra. Elektra is forced to live in the house with her father’s murderers and eagerly waits for the return of her brother, Orestes, to avenge Agamemnon’s death.
The play is directed by Conklin with assistant director and stage manager Russell McCreary II. The cast includes Summer Pearce as Elektra, Ky Miller as Orestes, Autumn Manus as Klytaimestra, Austyn Potter as Aigisthos, Nicole Erwin as Chrysothemis, Ansley Elliot as Chorus, and Wyatt Stinson as Old Man.
Topics such as self-harm and domestic abuse are in the play, along with sudden loud noises. Individuals sensitive to such things should use caution. On Friday, there will be a talkback after the performance between the cast and audience discussing domestic abuse and violence. Resources will be available for individuals who may be experiencing these issues.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/children, seniors, or ECU alumni. ECU students and employees are free. Tickets can be purchased at ecok.edu/boxoffice.
