It’s time to become a Tiger!
High school students choosing to attend East Central University during the summer and/or fall 2020 semesters started the enrollment process Monday.
All new, incoming students should contact the ECU Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696 to make an appointment for virtual enrollment.
ECU offers more than 70 degree programs and 60 student organizations. ECU is consistently ranked among the most affordable universities in the country, featuring an average class size of less than 20 students.
Those who have not yet applied to ECU are encouraged to do so at www.ecok.edu/apply.
