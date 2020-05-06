East Central University students in the Human Development, Hospitality and Food Services department created a batch of 100 hand-sewn face masks that were presented to Mercy Hospital Ada Monday. Making the presentation, at left, is ECU HHFS instructor Jan Long. Accepting the masks on behalf of the hospital is Todd Essary, executive director of the Mercy Health Foundation. Temporarily sidelined by the coronavirus, ECU students are making the masks at home for healthcare providers and patients. Some ECU students who live outside of the Ada area are making masks for their own local hospitals.
topical
ECU students donate masks to Mercy Hospital Ada
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Gene Robert McInturff Jr, 62, of Ada, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
PORUM [ndash] Peggy Lee Smith, 67, of Porum, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Porum. A private family service will be held at a later date.
ADA [ndash] Johnathon Alexander Bratton, 16, of Ada passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time.
ADA [ndash] Jewel D. Shumard, 79, of Ada passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Ada. Services are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ada extends emergency declaration, drops mask requirement
- Tornado watch issued for eastern Oklahoma; includes the Ada area
- Low-wage workers face Catch-22 during reopening
- Friday fire damages house on Highland; with video
- Felonies as of April 29
- Pontotoc County Commissioners meeting agenda for Monday, May 4
- Emerging risk notice for rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus
- Little brown bat causes a stir
- UPDATE: City votes to require masks
- Ada to gradually reopen facilities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.