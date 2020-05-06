ECU students donate masks to Mercy Hospital Ada

East Central University students in the Human Development, Hospitality and Food Services department created a batch of 100 hand-sewn face masks that were presented to Mercy Hospital Ada Monday. Making the presentation, at left, is ECU HHFS instructor Jan Long. Accepting the masks on behalf of the hospital is Todd Essary, executive director of the Mercy Health Foundation. Temporarily sidelined by the coronavirus, ECU students are making the masks at home for healthcare providers and patients. Some ECU students who live outside of the Ada area are making masks for their own local hospitals.