ECU students attend 'Mission to Planet Earth' event

Two East Central University students were among 18 present and future educators to attend the NASA Oklahoma Space Grant Consortium’s recent “Mission to Planet Earth” trip to the Johnson Space Center and the Space Exploration Educators Conference in Houston.
Over the course of six days, educators traveled to and from Houston, took a VIP tour of the spacesuit engineering lab, actively participated in a three-day international aerospace conference and presented at least one hands-on, inquiry-based session that linked current NASA missions to classroom applications.
Participants included preservice educators from four of NASA OKSG’s affiliate universities, which includes ECU, as well as in-service educators from six Oklahoma secondary schools.
Katelynn McCarn and Anna Turlington represented ECU at the event. Both are majoring in early childhood education.
“This trip was an experience parallel to none and allowed me to become acquainted with so many wonderful educators around the world,” said Turlington. “I have come back with not only plans for inspiring curriculum, but also with connections to experts who will be willing to impact my future students’ lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.