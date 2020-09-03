ECU students adjusting to campus life during pandemic

With Covid-19 safety protocols in place on campus, East Central University students are finding new ways to adjust – and succeed.
“From what I see, students are adjusting to the protocols pretty well,” said Ky King, an Art major from Ada. “Even clubs and groups are taking things seriously and searching for better-suited spaces where social distancing is maintainable.”
ECU currently requires face coverings and social distancing among its Covid-19 protocols and has installed hand-sanitizing stations around campus. The University distributed complimentary, reusable masks to its students, in addition to the disposable ones it has made available in many locations across campus.
Because the threat of Covid-19 still exists, most events for the fall 2020 semester have been canceled or at least postponed. Academically, students are coping with blended instruction, with some in-person classes and some classes online. These changes are creating an unusual college experience, but students seem to appreciate the precautions the University has taken.
“I feel safe with the protocols that ECU has in place,” said Tre Coldwell, a Graphic Design major from Coweta. “My experience with blended classes is overwhelming because I feel like I am overrun by homework, but I hope ECU continues to be safe.”
Even with all the new challenges facing students, ECU has strived to preserve some level of normalcy on campus. For example, Taff Cafeteria and the Bill S. Cole University Center Snack Bar are still serving students on a regular basis while following safety protocols.
“Being on campus feels like a safe space during these uncertain times,” said Trevor McCane, a Human Services Counseling major from Valliant. “As an active and involved student who lives in a residence hall and eats in Taff, I have seen the changes that ECU is making and I truly believe the administration is keeping our health and safety in mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.