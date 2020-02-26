ECU student delivers remarks at state Capitol

An East Central University student recently spoke to an audience gathered at the 2020 Higher Education Day at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Ruth Herman of Waxahachie, Texas, accompanied Dr. Christine Pappas, ECU political science professor, to the annual event on Feb. 11. Herman, who was home schooled, is studying political science and counseling with an emphasis on human services to the deaf. She will graduate from ECU in 2021 and plans to pursue work in advocacy.
“It was an amazing opportunity,” Herman said. “I hope that my participation helped make an impact for the future of Oklahoma higher education.”
In a subsequent memorandum to Herman, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen D. Johnson praised the ECU student’s speech.
“On behalf of the State Regents and the Council of Presidents, I want to thank you for taking the time out of your schedule to provide remarks,” Johnson’s memo stated. “We have received many positive comments regarding the event, and your remarks and attendance greatly contributed to the success of the program. You have my best wishes for continued success as you work to earn your dual degree in Political Science and Services to the Deaf.”
