If you like classic rock and pop songs, East Central University’s Showtime has just what you need.
Showtime, an “on-call” ensemble comprised of ECU Performing Arts students, will stage its latest production “Blasts from the Past” at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The performance will take place at the Dorothy I. Summers Theatre, inside Science Hall.
The student performance group is directed by ECU instructors Vickie Reifsnider and Rudy Lupinski.
“You don’t have to go all the way to Branson to see a good show,” Reifsnider said. “These kids are talented and put on a good show every time.”
The song list for “Blasts from the Past” includes “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King, “Renegade” by Styx, “Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Take on Me” by a-ha, “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys, “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels, “Going to the Chapel” by The Dixie Cups, “Waterloo” by ABBA, “Runaround Sue” by Dion DiMucci and an Eagles medley.
ECU students in Showtime are Shelby Baker, Kashaun Barber, William Brock, Kody Clark, Aubrie Cram, Gloria Evans, Chenaniah Heath, Ivan Huerta, Jadie Miller, Summer Pearce, Hubert Power, Isabella Roan, Malik Sharp, Zachary Smith, Kaibree Vallandingham, Jace Westmoland and Teagan Williams.
Tickets for “Blasts from the Past” range from $5 to $10. Admission is free for ECU students, faculty and staff with current ECU photo ID.
