ECU Showtime to Kick Up Country Thursday

East Central University Showtime presents “Kickin’ Up Country” beginning Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. The show will also be preformed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, as well. The presentations will be at ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center in the Ataloa Theatre.
The show, under the direction of Vickie Reifsnider and musical direction of Rudy Lupinski, is a tribute to the 1970s “Hee Haw” program, with the corniest of jokes and good ol’ country tunes.
Lupinski will accompany on keyboard, with Rozzie Purdy on the bass, Miles Lewis and Ronnie Pearce on guitar, Jacob Williams (aka JWilly) on the drums, and Susan Woolley on the fiddle. ECU Showtime members Madyson Bonner, Brianna-Jo Davis, Glennon Selke and Scout James are joined by special guests Tina Davis, Lillie McDonald, Chance Palmer, Jeff Ray, Connor Rex, Judith Rex, John Roberts, and Shelby and Teagan Williams to bring laughter to the viewers in the style of Hee Haw.
General admission is $10 per ticket. Please be prepared to pay cash at the door. ECU faculty, staff and students are free with an ECU ID.
For more information, please visit ecok.edu.
