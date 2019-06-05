Summer operational hours have been announced for East Central University, as a four-day work week will be in effect as of Monday and ending July 25.
The campus will be closed all Fridays from June 5 to July 26.
Office hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week during that time span. In addition, the campus will be closed in observance of Independence Day on July 4.
Normal five-day operational hours will resume beginning July 29, with general office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.