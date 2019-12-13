The East Central University Senior Art Exhibit features works by three artists this semester — Brooke Jackson-Holman, Brenden Edison and Elijah Wilbanks. The exhibit runs in the Pogue Gallery at the Halle Brown Ford Fine Arts Center through Saturday. The works are comprised of a wide variety of media, ranging from printmaking to sculpture and installation art.
Brooke Jackson-Holman created steel sculptures and collagraph prints for the show. Collographs are a type of printmaking process in which one first creates texture and depth on a board using any additive, three-dimensional materials. The board is then coated with shellac so that the artist can paint ink onto it, which is then transferred to paper through a roller press. The images are consequently one of a kind and called monotypes for this reason. Jackson Holeman’s other pieces in the show are steel sculptures of dresses covered with collagraph prints. Conceptually, both the two-dimensional and sculptural works deal with ideas of shared human experience.
“The work I create is influenced by the people that I encounter and their personal experiences combined with my own,” Jackson-Holman notes. “I use both literal and abstract methods of communication in my work, focusing on topics from the mundane to the marginalized.”
Wilbanks presented a series of relief prints called “Nothing Personal,” featuring a variety of scenes from the natural world depicting predators and prey.
“As a child, this relationship greatly impacted me,” Wilbanks said. “To me, the predator was the bad guy and picking on weaker animals. It wasn’t until my father explained to me that it’s nothing personal that I started thinking about the checks and balances of natural law.”
Brenden Edison made glass sculptures of whimsical creatures, which occupy the installation he created for his exhibit. Edison mostly flame works glass using borosilicate glass and an oxygen and propane mix in a torch, which he uses to melt and manipulate both solid and hollow rods of glass.
“Glass blowing has added a level of patience to my life that bleeds into my other work because during the process I must commit to my creative decisions, and even though I can re-create the object, once the piece cools, it’s final,” Edison said.
The installation featuring Edison’s glass works is titled “Infestation” and features an aquarium draped in moss, which the sculptural creatures both inhabit and seem to be escaping from, flowing out of the tank and onto the sides of pedestals and even hanging from the ceiling, creating a dynamic and interactive experience for viewers.
A reception hosting about 75 guests from the Ada community was held for Edison, Wilbank’s and Jackson-Holman’s senior exhibits Friday evening, Dec. 6. The community is encouraged to attend the next ECU Senior Art Exhibit in May 2020.
